BPCL launches door to door HSD Bowser in Bari Brahmana industrial area

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 29: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched door to door delivery (DDD) High Speed Diesel (HSD) Bowser in Bari Brahmana industrial area.

The Bowser under the name and style of “Ready Fleet Fuel Services Private Limited” is the second “Fuel Ent” bowser of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in J&K. This initiative is in line with Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’s recently relaxed guidelines to market HSD through the technology enabled Tank Trucks fitted with electronic dispenser, similar to the one at fuel stations.

This electronic dispenser is duly calibrated by the Legal Metrology Department apart from the calibration of the tank truck on which it is fitted. The filling facility of the tank truck is a smaller version of the facility at oil depots having state of the art flow metering mechanism having certification of the Department of Explosives. This is considered as a step towards bringing fuel sales on the e-commerce platform using smart mode of technology where end to end electronic locking is ensured.

The moving fuel dispensing bowser was launched by Lalit Mahajan president Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) in presence of other members at Association office. On the occasion, Mahajan expressed that the door to door delivery facility will help Bari Brahmana Industrial estate to grow and it will also increase the convenience and quality & quantity assurance of all the customers of this industrial area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Qayoom, Sales officer Jammu along with Sanjeev Daukia Coordinator J&K from Bharat Petroleum said that this facility will bring in a new revolution in the door delivery of fuel to the industrial and institutional customers. They emphasized that the mobile dispenser (DDD) will ensure that the industrial and institutional customers will be benefitted by way of assured quality and quantity, as the mobile dispensers are fitted with latest automation technology along with geo fencing facilities.