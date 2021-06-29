Lecturers Forum seeks induction into JKAS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: The 3rd online virtual meet of All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Forum was held today under the chairmanship of Pardeep Singh, district president Jammu and Convenor JK UT . The proceedings of the meeting were jointly conducted by RS Slathia general secretary and Sanjay Bhagat, chief organizer.

It took up the burning issues like time bound promotion , filling up of all vacant posts of Principals , regularization of Lecturers of all left out subjects, special incentives to the teaching faculty involved in COVID related duties , removal of I/C tag from Plus Two Community , induction into KAS after completing 14 years of service as Lecturers , 40% college quota for M.Phil and Ph.D lecturers , introduction of subjects like Geology, Geography, Biochemistry and Biotechnology in all the Plus Two Educational Institutions, non- vocation status to the Principals / Lecturers engaged in summer vacation , vigilance clearance of all the promoted Principals through single order and not by pick and choose method, single year tenure for the Principals working in hard zones as per transfer policy, allotment of home districts to the Principals and Lecturers at the verge of retirement for easy settlement of their cases.

About 50 participants representing different districts of JK UT attended the meeting hosted by district president Jammu.

Prominent among those present include Jyoti Prakash, Anil Kumar, Subash Chander, Masood Hussain Qazi, Kiran Bansotra, Sanjay Kumar, Sanjeev Jamwal , Ashok Kumar ( Gurahkalya) , Deepak Sharma , Dharam Paul, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Renu Langeh , Renuka Manhas, Rita Sharma , Sohan Singh Chib ( Tehsil Head R.S. Pura), Ghar Singh ( Tehsil Head Bishnah), Mulkh Raj (Tehsil Head Akhnoor), Sudha Kotwal, Surinder Singh, Ujjawal, Kavita Abrol, Kewl Krishnan Sharma, Shanaz Khan, U.K. Khajuria, Ravi Raj, Roopse Kapoor, Sarita Sharma , Dewan Kundal , Bashir Sahil, Dr. Jyoti Malhotra, Javid Iqbal (D.P. Pulwama) , Jai Karan , Mukesh , Jagdev Singh Chib , PrithviRaj, Dr. Khalid Rasool , Nidhi Mahajan and others.