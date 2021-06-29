Cong only party to raise demands in All Party Meet: Sawhney, Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: District Congress Committee Jammu Urban today held threadbare discussion over the organizational affairs and activities in J&K and vowed to continue to work for the development and well being of the people.

The meeting was chaired by former minister J&K Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary PCC, In-charge DCC Jammu (U) and presided over by former minister Raman Bhalla vice president PCC. The district Congress leaders in the meeting expressed gratitude to the senior leadership of the party for the All-Party meet with the Prime Minister where the Congress raised major demands.

It was also discussed that the Congress will observe various programmes from July 7 to 17 to raise these issues. A protest rally, cycle rally and signature campaign against surging prices of petrol and diesel will be taken out. The meeting condemned the recent killings in Srinagar and drone attacks in Jammu and their deep implications on public security.

Congress leaders deeply appreciated the senior leadership of the party for their decision to hold meetings with Congress leaders in J&K before the All-Party Meet with the Prime Minister over the future of Jammu and Kashmir to take inputs from the representation on the fine points of what issues will be raised in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, Raman Bhalla outlined multiple challenges that Jammu Kashmir faces currently which require government intervention and action. Jammu and Kashmir is going through a very critical time in many aspects and only actions, not words, can bring some relief. He stated that rising prices of important commodities is a burning issue but what is equally troubling, if not more, is the issue of law and order. The recent drone attacks on Jammu, killings in Srinagar and other militancy incidents are highly condemnable. He said that the Govt needs to discuss and outline their defence policies for Jammu and Kashmir. Such threats must be taken seriously and some sort of defence strategy must be implemented soon.

Sawhney said that after the all Party Meet where the Congress party has meticulously explained it’s stand, the ball is in the government’s court. Now, it is upto the government to take actions, he said. He expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi Congress party president on behalf of the DCC saying that under her guidance the Party high command and senior leadership of the party presented a well drafted presentation in the All-Party Meet with the Prime Minister and proposed a comprehensive plan raising major and genuine demands for Jammu and Kashmir.