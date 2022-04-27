Mughal Road opens for traffic after prolonged closure

JAMMU, Apr 27: After four-month long closure, a hue and cry by locals in last one week who were demanding opening of road after completion of snow clearance operation, the Mughal Road connecting Poonch district with Shopian has finally been opened for movement of vehicles as the administration made an announcement in this regard.

This vital road which connects Surankote sub division of Poonch district with Hirpora area of Shopian passes through Pir Ki Gali mountain range and got closed in second last week of December last year due to snowfall and was lying close since then.

District Magistrate Poonch informed that Mughal Road shall be open for regular traffic from April 27 onwards.

Kindly follow the Traffic Advisories issued by Traffic Police Authorities from time to time for smooth movement and regulation of HMVs and LMVs on this Road, DM office Poonch informed giving reference of directions from the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

Traffic Police on the other hand informed that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Poonch towards Srinagar on Mughal road.

“LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Behramgalla towards Srinagar at 9 am upto 3 pm and nomadic movement shall be allowed uninterrupted subject to situation of road.” Traffic Police said. (Agencies)