Hot, dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hrs

JAMMU, April 27: Weather remained hot and dry in J&K as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast the same weather to continue in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

“Hot, dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours and the temperatures are expected to rise further in the Jammu division”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.8 degrees and Gulmarg 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had 0.7, Leh 5.1 and Kargil 5.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra both had 21.7 degrees, Batote 14.6, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)