Aries : Today is payback time. Just look around you and count the marvellous blessings that the almighty has showered on you, both on the personal and professional fronts. You will thus want to arrange a small thanksgiving meeting with those close to you. Ganesha approves of the idea.

Taurus : Today, you are likely to face it difficult to impress or influence others. If you have set your mind on acquiring something, you may face initial setbacks but eventually you will succeed in getting hold of it. Everything you engage in will work out fine. Be friendly and outgoing to all, more so during the latter half of the day. That will make your fortune smile even more. The day will bring unexpected gains to businessmen, assures Ganesha.

Gemini : There is every possibility that you will keep your partner in the loop while making important decisions today, predicts Ganesha. And this will prevent a grave misunderstanding. Later in the day, you will benefit from the insights of your soul mate. You will tend to be a little bit on the spiritual side today.

Cancer : The first half of the day may leave you a little flummoxed. You may get discouraged when thing are not going your way, predicts Ganesha. But your subconscious mind knows how to handle such situations. You will take a break from the rat race, and take a detour to your home. You may even pack your bags and take your partner to a faraway sojourn.

Leo : Ganesha foresees today as a day full of duplicities, as you foster amazing feelings and astonishing fears. It’s like you don’t know whether to be happy or scared. At work, you may do well to anticipate a sudden turn of events as hectic business activities take their toll on you. Towards evening, you may want to enhance your outlook and be part of a few social dos, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo : You might spend most of your day at the table today, planning and mapping your future. Keep your partner in the loop while making important decisions. Take the approval of your family as and when required so that no misunderstanding creeps up in the days to come. You will be surprised at the advice you get from your partner and loved ones, says Ganesha.

Libra : Today, you touch a new high when it comes to self-reliance. The pledges and promises you make may tend to perplex people at your workplace. Afternoon may see you taking on other people’s responsibilities as well. Your vigour reaches its highest point in the evening, expects Ganesha.

Scorpio : It seems like a fruitful day in business, and to deal in money matters, foresees Ganesha. On the career front, you may be occupied with important meetings. Things will work out for you if you manage to strike a balance between your ideas and implementation. Heavy expenditure may be on the cards as you feel tempted to buy jewellery for your beloved, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Time is something that once spent can never be earned back, says Ganesha. The importance of time will dawn upon you today as you undertake the massive challenge of organising your life and planning your goals. At the workplace, you will put in a lot of effort, but may fall short of reaching a level that is expected of you.

Capricorn : The day bodes well, especially for public servants. An impending business transaction with the government will keep you busy, and suggestions from friends and peers may prove beneficial, says Ganesha. Professionals, however, need to be more proactive, as their expertise will be tested.

Aquarius : That is only a reflection and not the moon in your soup bowl! Be reasonable in your expectations, advises Ganesha, and give happiness a chance. You may learn an important lesson from your beloved, while your associates will be friendly.

Pisces : Your peers will be the cause of a few confrontations today. Legal disputes may also arise. Take the advice of your elders to resolve these conflicts. Meditative techniques will help restore your calm, says Ganesha.