MUDA case: Siddaramaiah, Cong dismiss resignation calls, allege ‘vendetta politics’

NEW DELHI, Sept 24: As the Karnataka High Court upheld the state governor’s approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a site allotment case, he rejected calls for his resignation on Tuesday with the Congress vowing to fight “legally and politically” what it said were the Centre’s “nefarious motives”.

In a setback to Siddaramaiah, the high court on Tuesday upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for the investigation against him in the site allotment case and dismissed his petition stating that the gubernatorial order nowhere suffers from want of application of mind.

The chief minister had moved the high court on August 19 challenging the sanction granted by the governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

“The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation. In the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner, the petition stands dismissed,” Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled.

“Interim order of any kind subsisting today shall stand dissolved,” he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, “The Modi-Shah regime’s relentless misuse of the Governor’s office is a matter of immense concern for our constitutional democracy. Governors are mere titular heads and cannot interfere in day-to-day functioning of state governments, they must adhere to the letter and spirit of the Constitution.”

“The Karnataka Governor is trying his best to destabilise a popular, pro-people government led by a leader who has risen from a humble background to the CM’s office. Such attempts only show the BJP’s instincts to control Karnataka from Delhi and it is nothing but an attempt to make Karnataka kneel before the Delhi durbar,” he said.

“But ours is a strong government that will only listen to the people – not to the bullies of Delhi. Our party will fight this both legally and politically, against the Central Government’s nefarious motives,” he added.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu governor has taken off his mask of neutrality and is openly speaking in the RSS voice, Venugopal said.

R N Ravi should know that secularism is part of the basic tenets of the Constitution he has sworn to protect, he said.

“He should also know that no matter what his BJP-RSS masters tell him, India’s rich multicultural ethos has endured through millennia and will not be destroyed no matter what the RSS tries to do. History tells us that India and its people will always reject divisive politics and embrace inclusivity,” the Congress leader said.

Accusing the Centre of indulging in “vendetta politics” against state governments of non-NDA parties, including the one headed by him, Siddaramaiah rejected the opposition’s demand for his resignation.

Alleging a conspiracy by the opposition against him and his government, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would face them politically and said that he would decide the next course of action after consulting legal experts and party leaders.

“I still say that I have done no wrong,” the chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

“Why should I resign? Has (H D) Kumaraswamy (Union minister) resigned? He is out on bail, ask him… it is only said that an inquiry needs to be done. At the inquiry stage itself resignation is sought? I will answer them… we will face them politically because it is a conspiracy,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on opposition parties seeking his resignation.

Accusing the BJP and the JD(S) of “conspiracy and misuse of Raj Bhavan”, the CM said he is not afraid of them as the people of the state are with him and he and his party have their blessings.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there is no question of the chief minister resigning over the high court dismissing his petition.

He alleged that there was a “big conspiracy” against Siddaramaiah. He asserted that the chief minister had done no wrong and would come out clean.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he and his party stand in support of the chief minister who is doing a good job for the party and the state.

“(There is a) big conspiracy against our chief minister, like how the BJP had hatched a big conspiracy against me by filing a case and sending me to jail. I came out because of God’s grace. The case in which I went to jail was dismissed. Similarly, they have hatched a conspiracy against the chief minister and his family,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters as he emerged from an event, where he shared the stage with Siddaramaiah, the deputy chief minister said, “The BJP is unable to digest the (welfare) programmes given by Siddaramaiah to the state.”

Asked if the court’s order is a setback to the chief minister and the government, he said, “I need to see the order…what setback? You are saying that the court has said an investigation has to happen, I need to see.”

Asked about the high court order, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, “First, let me go through the judgement then I will be in a position to react on it, but it is very clear that the BJP wants to use the house and position of the governor to discredit our government.” ( PTI)