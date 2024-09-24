PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in New York

NEW YORK, Sep 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India’s support for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi, who is in New York on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN’s landmark Summit of the Future on Monday.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders in about a month. They met in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on August 23 during the prime minister’s visit to the country.

“Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” Modi said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy appreciated India’s attention to the conflict in Ukraine and thanked the prime minister for his efforts in finding a way out of it, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special briefing here.

The two leaders also agreed to stay in close touch, Misri said.

“PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine, today on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties. They also discussed the situation in Ukraine. PM reiterated India’s willingness to play a constructive role in the quest for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Earlier, Modi addressed the UN’s landmark Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine crisis.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden. (PTI)