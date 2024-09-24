Police Clarify Claims Of “Mass Incarceration,” Urge Public To Ignore Misleading Assertions

Srinagar, Sep 24: In response to circulating claims on social media suggesting that thousands of people are imprisoned, the police have issued a statement refuting these allegations, here on Tuesday.

Sharing a series of tweets, Srinagar police on its official X handle, wrote only a few individuals with past records of disrupting the electoral process and criminal backgrounds are currently being dealt with under preventive sections of the law.

They emphasized that these legal actions are being carried out in accordance with due legal procedures. The preventive measures, they said, are in place to ensure peace and order, particularly in the context of maintaining a free and fair electoral process.

“Apropos to social media assertion by certain quarters that thousands of people are lying in the jails,it’s stated that few mischevious elements with past conduct & proclivity of disrupting electoral process & having criminal antecedents are being dealt & bound down under preventive sections of Law following due procedure of law,” Srinagar police tweet reads.

It reads as, the preventive sections of law provide law enforcement agencies security for keeping peace and good behavior. Legal measures duly reported are adhered to ensure free and fair electoral process. People are advised to refrain from according any credence to such unfounded and spurious assertions. (KNO)