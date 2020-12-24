Mrs Bectors Food Specialities off to flying start; shares list with 74 pc premium

New Delhi, Dec 24:Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on Thursday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of 74 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 288.

The stock opened at Rs 501, reflecting a jump of 73.95 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. As the trade progressed, it rose to Rs 601.20, up 108.75 per cent.

At the NSE, it made a debut at Rs 500, registering a premium of 73.61 per cent.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 3,338.27 crore on the BSE.

Mirroring massive investor response, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 198 times earlier this month.

The price band for the share sale was at Rs 286-288 apiece.

Mrs Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and breads under the flagship brand ‘Mrs Bector’s Cremica’ and the ‘English Oven’, respectively. (PTI)