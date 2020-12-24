Bovines smuggling bid foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Lakhanpur police foiled bovines smuggling bid.

As per police sources, on specific information, a team from Police Station Lakhanpur led by SHO Inspector Sanjeev Chib intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK14B-6643 at truck terminal Toll Plaza Lakhanpur.

During checking, police team rescued 16 bovine animals from the vehicle and arrested one person, who was identified as Narinder Singh, son of Pal Singh of Dauwal District Gurdaspur Punjab.

A case under FIR Number 114/2020 under Sections 188 IPC and 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station Lakhanpur and investigation started.