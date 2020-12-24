Dr. Koul conferred Global Teacher Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Koul, working in School Education Department at Bhaderwah has been conferred with prestigious Global Teacher Award 2020 in Mycology & Plant Pathology with co-awardees from 110 countries in a gala ceremony organized by AKS Education Awards, Gurugram.

Dr. Koul is an aluminous of Department of Botany, University of Jammu and he did his doctorate under the guidance of Prof. Yash Pal Sharma.

Dr. Koul is presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Bhalra, Bhaderwah. He has worked extensively on the wild mushrooms flora of J&K and presented his research across the country and abroad.

Dr. Koul has been conferred with more than dozen awards in the category of Young Scientist, Best Scientist, Mycologist, Best Science Teacher etc during scientific congregation.

He has attended over 70 national and international conferences and also published more than 49 research papers based on his research work.