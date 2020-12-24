Thieves make vain attempt to loot ATM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Thieves made vain attempt to loot Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) in Chatha.

As per police sources, a complaint was lodged by ATM Operation FIS Company Chatha Pawandeep Singh, son of Bhopinder Singh with Police Station Satwari stating that some unidentified persons tried to decamp with SBI ATM at Chatha, but failed.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 258/2020 under Sections 457, 380, 511 and 427 IPC has been registered at Police Station Satwari and investigation started.