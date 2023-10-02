Modi led BJP regime brought miseries to people: Vikar Rasool

*BJP will face defeat in next elections: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 2: The JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani today hit out at BJP Government saying that it brought lot of miseries for the common man & each &every section during it’s nine years rule and people are prepared to bring change in next elections at the centre and in Jammu &Kashmir.

Addressing a large workers convention of district Congress Kathua today, JKPCC chief raised volley of questions on the Modi Government’ s nine years rule, blaming it of major failures on various fronts right from economic front, farmers issues, maintaining social harmony besides vitiating political atmosphere, weakening constitutional &democratic institutions, and failure to ensuring social Security to SC, ST, OBCs, women and poor people besides large scale inflation and unemployment. Click here to watch video

Accompanied by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, he addressed a day long convention of DCC led by district president Pankaj Dogra which was attended by Manmohan Singh, Ved Mahajan Ex-MLC, Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Naresh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma and others local leaders.

JKPCC chief raised several questions about the performance of the Modi led BJP’ Government on various fronts, as it has been in power for more than nine years but still puts all blames on all the previous regimes including more than twenty years of non- Congress governments out of which his own , for about nine and half years.

He questioned why there is large escalation and unchecked price rise, and record unemployment, rich is getting richer, poor becoming poorer, the public assets being sold to Modi friends and no body can ask questions.

Why the income of farmers has not doubled, the promises made with them including the MSP guarantee not implemented. Why the investors money in LIC and SBI was put to risk to extend benefits to Adani and why Prime Minister who used to claim to end corruption, does not answer on the issue of Rs 20,000 cr invested through shell companies, he questioned.

Raman Bhalla said why an atmosphere of fear being created and politics of division being pursued for vote bank politics. He alleged that Prime Minister remains mute over atrocities on women, SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities and it is maintaining silence on the issue of caste census.

He said during nine years of BJP regime the constitutional and democratic institutions were weakened, the opposition governments were pulled down, while there is political Vendetta against the opposition.