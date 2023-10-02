Bleaching powder discharge into Sindh Nallah kills 200 fish in Ganderbal

JS Deptt under scanner, told to hold probe

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Tragedy struck as nearly 200 fish were discovered dead in Ganderbal district due to the discharge of toxic bleaching powder into Nallah Sindh, raising serious questions about the oversight of relevant authorities.

The incident, officials said, unfolded with the use of this hazardous substance, leading to the demise of approximately 200 fish in the water body. In response, the Fisheries Department in the district has promptly initiated efforts to identify those responsible for the disaster.

Officials from the department informed ‘Excelsior’ that the incident occurred on Saturday. They swiftly responded, collecting water samples that revealed traces of bleaching powder.

An immediate investigation was launched, in collaboration with the local Police Station Gund. Additionally, the staff members working at the nearby powerhouse, assigned to the night shift, were questioned and subsequently handed over to the police, given their presence during the incident.

According to officials, suspicions surrounding the powerhouse staff grew when it was discovered that they had flushed out the water without prior notification, a departure from standard operating procedures.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Department in Ganderbal, Dr. Salam Rouf, conveyed, “The higher authorities of the Power Development Department (PDD) and Civil Maintenance have been instructed to thoroughly examine the situation, with particular attention to the unnotified water spillage. The district administration has also been promptly informed.”

Local residents have expressed their deep concern and outrage over the incident, regarding it as a deliberate act. They have called for a comprehensive inquiry into the release of bleaching powder from the Jal Shakti Department.

“We remain uncertain about the extent of the damage. The bleaching powder is not available in the market and is stored within the Jal Shakti Department. It is imperative to launch an investigation into this matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” emphasized one local resident, Gh Mohiudin.

Officials have confirmed that the Jal Shakti Department has been tasked with conducting an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the release of the bleaching powder.