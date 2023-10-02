Father arrested for alleged rape of daughter

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: The police in Baramulla today arrested a rape accused, who happens to be the father of the alleged victim, within hours after a complaint was filed in this regard.

According to the authorities, Police Station Kreeri received a written complaint from a 19-year-old girl stating that she was raped by her father, namely Mohd Rafeeq Mochi, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Kalantra Payeen, Baramulla, who was absconding from home.

Accordingly, the police said that a case under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Kreeri, and an investigation was initiated.

Click here to watch video

During the course of the investigation and after strenuous efforts, the accused person was traced and arrested within hours of receiving the complaint.

“He has been shifted to a police station where he remains in custody,” the police confirmed.

Furthermore, the police stated that medico-legal formalities for the victim girl have been conducted, and further investigation of the case is in progress.