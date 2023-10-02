Tribute paid to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha and other organizations paid rich tribute to Sher-e-Duggar Lala Hans Raj Mahajan on his 157th birth anniversary today.

In this connection, Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha organized a programme at Lala Hans Raj Park, situated at Gurdawara Sunder Singh Road, Jammu where a number of prominent persons paid their tributes by garlanding the statue of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan.

Earlier, a Havan was also organized in memory of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, who was also the founder of Mahajan Sabha Jammu, Dogra Sadar Sabha and Akhil Bharatiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha.

Speakers on the occasion threw light on life of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan and recalled his good works done by the society, particularly economically weaker sections. They stressed upon the community to follow the footprints of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan and contribute to the society up to maximum.

Besides, Romesh Chander Gupta, President of Jammu central Mahajan Sabha and other office bearers, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, President of Jammu Chamber of Commerce, Arun Gupta, Working President of JCMS, Shiv Pratap Gupta and others spoke on the occasion.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan. Prominent among others, who paid their tributes, included Yash Paul Gupta, Harinder Gupta , Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, C P Gupta, Yash Pal Gupta, Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Atul Gupta, Balbir Gupta and others.

Mahajan Sewa Sangh Charitable Trust (MSS) also paid floral tribute to Lala Hans Raj Mahajan on his birth anniversary by organizing a function at Gandhi Nagar today. The event began with the garlanding of the portrait of Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, which was followed by speeches .

MSS president Neeraj Gupta, Shailender Vaid, Advocate Anil Gupta, Vivek Gupta, Apurav Gupta, Krishna Gupta, Parth, Advocate Monika Gupta and others paid their tributes on the occasion.