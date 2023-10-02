CGPWA organizes ‘Health Talk’ to celebrate Int’l Day for Older Persons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association Jammu in collaboration with the Home for the Aged and Infirm, Ambphalla celebrated the 33rd International Day for the Older Persons with a Health Talk on ‘Urinary Diseases including Prostrate’.

The noted young Urologist, Dr Rahul Gupta, Associate Professor in the Department of Urology & Renal Transplant, Govt Medical College, Jammu, who is also expert in advanced Endourology/ Laparoscopy, delivered illuminating & highly informative lecture dealing with various aspects of urinary diseases, especially among older people.

Dr Rahul Gupta advised elders to be always conscious of their health and get their medical concerns evaluated by a concerned specialist. He cautioned them against self-medication and said that such an approach could lead them in difficult health conditions. He said that Jammu Medical College and other Govt health facilities have adequate diagnostic equipment that elderly people should immediately benefit from these amenities rather than trying to learn from Google or social media. This approach is dangerous and needed to be avoided, he added.

Delivering presidential address, Dr Ashok Bhan, former DGP, said that the rapid increase in the population of elders unfolded a challenge to the society in the management of this population. He called the senior citizens as “young veterans” and advised them to remain active and social.

B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner, J&K & Life Member of the Association, who was the guest of honour, cautioned older persons against becoming their own doctor and self-medication. Counselling members of the Association against considering themselves as retired, he said that they are actually “young old” and keep doing something to keep themselves busy.

I D Soni, President of the Home for the Aged and Infirm, educationist, social activist and co-host of the event, advised pensioners against retiring the brain after retirement and keep doing constructive social, ethical, and other pious works for the welfare of the society.

Earlier the General Secretary of CGPWA K B Jandial explained the objective of nominating Ist October as International Day for Older Persons.

The Vice President of the CGPWA, Dr Sudarshan Kumar suggested that the social bodies should consider visiting rural areas and interact with poor and neglected older persons who needed attention in every respect.