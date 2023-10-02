J&K witnessing unprecedented revival of vibrant culture: LG

* Attends Sanskriti Mahotsav featuring folk dances of Karnataka

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Sanskriti Mahotsav, featuring prominent folk dances of Karnataka, at Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the artists from Karnataka to the UT and commended the endeavour of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of ageless Indian culture and the cultural inter-linkages between J&K UT and Karnataka.

“Our prime objective is to popularise cultural diversity and reconnect the young generation with incredible arts and performing art forms of the country. Such events are finest examples of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and bring greater peace, prosperity and happiness in society,” the Lt Governor said.

Since ancient times, Karnataka has been the center of literature, architecture, music, dance and many folk traditions, customs and festivals. The oldest form of Yakshagana was first mentioned in Chandraprabha Purana. This world famous theater art has also been described in the Mallinath Purana of Nagchandra, the Lt Governor observed.

“J&K UT is witnessing an unprecedented revival of vibrant culture. The aim of such cultural event is to introduce the new generation to the great heritage of the country,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the artists who performed the famous traditional folk dance form of Karnataka.

He said the objective of all the art forms and folk tradition is to create a bridge between different cultures and languages, weave them into one thread and to connect the society and the country. Every language, every instrument, every dance style has one message of unity, he added.

I am hopeful of seeing the artists from Karnataka performing Yakshagana during the upcoming Navratra Festival at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the Lt Governor added.

Yakshagana and the Kannada and Tulu folk Lore classical fusion by the artists received a standing ovation from the audience.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary PDD; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL, senior officers and eminent personalities from diverse fields were present.