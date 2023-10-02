NC heading towards clear win in LAHDC Kargil elections: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ridiculed the claims of the ruling dispensation on decimating the National Conference party from Ladakh, saying contrary to the claims the NC is heading towards a clear win in the upcoming LAHDC elections.

He said that the people of Kargil are not looking at the upcoming Council elections as just general elections “but the people here want to send a message to the entire country along with the local administration that what happened on August 5, 2019 was wrong, undemocratic , unconstitutional and not reflective of their aspirations.”

He expressed these things while addressing various election meetings and rallies at Dras and other places during his daily tour of Kargil.

Omar Abdullah said that the council elections are still being held on time in Kargil, but in Jammu and Kashmir, no one knows when the elections will be held, whether they will be held or not. “Having a duly elected Government and Assembly is a distant thing, we were preparing for Panchayat and Local Body elections and were looking for candidates. They too are lost to view after the Union Home Minister’s meeting with the local BJP leaders from J&K. The reason why BJP is shying away from elections is due to its long dismissed public support in its so called stronghold Jammu plains,” he added.

Predicting the biggest victory till date in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections (Kargil), Omar Abdullah said that “this time we will achieve the biggest victory in history in Kargil. Even after the abrogation, I had assured you that NC will continue highlighting your woes at all forums. We have steadfastly remained committed to our promises, our leaders & our MPs have been raising issues concerning our people in Kargil both inside & outside the Parliament. Our people in Kargil have equally supported us, we in Srinagar didn’t supplant plough sign on Kargil, contrarily it’s the people of Kargil who fought for it,” Omar said.

He alleged that the administration in Ladakh, dancing to the tune of BJP , tried to stop us from using the plough symbol but they faced the worst defeat and we succeeded.

He said that in order to occupy the Council in Kargil, these people are changing the laws in New Delhi , sometimes 4 seats are being kept for nominations, sometimes 8 are specified and sometimes something is being done, but no matter how hard these people try, they will be defeated.

“It will be faced because the people here are really not seeing this election as just a council election, the people here want to send a message not only to the administration here but to the whole country that what happened on August 5, 2019, should not happen, ” he added.

Party assistant general secretary Qamar Ali Akhun, senior leader Agha Syed Ruhollah Mehdi, treasurer Shami Oberoi, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq also addressed the gathering.