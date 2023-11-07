Modi Govt took historical steps for people’s welfare: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 6: Ashok Koul, general secretary (org.) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, addressed two Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan at different places in the district Rajouri today.

While speaking in these programmes, Ashok Koul said that it was in the year 2014 that BJP led Government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi came into power and in its rule of over nine years, many historical steps have been taken for development and welfare of different sections of the society.

Koul said that a new chapter in the history of J&K was written when the special provision of Article 370 and 35A were abolished with the thumping majority in both the houses of the Parliament. This historic step mitigated the sufferings of the refugees, Valmiki Samaj and other sections. It restored rights of the daughters of the soil, and the National Flag got true honour after repealing of these controversial Articles, Koul said and added that each one of us should take responsibility to reach the doorsteps of the people and make them aware of the splendid works of Narendra Modi Government.

He said that every booth has to be strengthened to ensure that the party registers victory by winning maximum votes of the area and gets chance to serve the people.

BJP general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta, while addressing these programmes, said that the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and its people have got real place in the schemes of the Union Government under PM Narendra Modi. For the first time, the STs have been granted political reservation and the Government is considering to empower the Pahari speaking people of Rajouri and Poonch, which will bring revolutionary changes in their lives. He said that the party is organizing Booth Jan Samwad programmes to have more close interaction with the people and share with them the pro-development, pro-poor initiatives and also expose the opportunist parties, which always took the innocent people for granted for vote bank politics.

Garu Sanehi addressed the programme in Booth-5,6, Panchayat-Kotli Kalaban, Mandal-Manjakot, in Thannamandi of district-Rajouri. Harish Bharti, addressed the programme in Booth-57,60, Panchayat-Mubarak Pura, Mandal-Muradpur, constituency and district of Rajouri.

The programmes were organized by Aijaz Khan and Karan Saryal respectively.

District president, Dinesh, Prabhari, Jugal Dogra, Sarpanch, Karan Saryal Panchayat Mumarakpura and Panchayat Kotali Kalaban BDC, Samshad Begum were amongst the prominent present in the programmes.