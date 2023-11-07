CS reviews progress on JJM

Rs 2100 cr spent on scheme this year

*CS reviews B2V5 prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today took a detailed review of progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra along with Mission Director, JJM, Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Jammu/Kashmir besides other senior officers of the department.

At the outset, the Chief Secretary undertook live virtual review of several ongoing Water Supply Schemes at various far-flung areas of J&K such as Tangdhar (Kupwara),Chithi Bandey (Bandipora), Agar Ballian (Reasi) and also took feedback from local community members/Pani Samitis regarding the pace and quality of the ongoing works.

Dr. Mehta, while impressing that water is a basic necessity that touches the life of every citizen, directed senior functionaries and field staff of Jal Jeevan Mission for strict adherence to the deadlines set for completion of the project with active on-boarding of Pani-Samitis.

During the subsequent meeting, the Jal Shakti Department made a detailed presentation regarding the status of progress under the Mission. It was informed that 99% of the works in Kashmir division and 95% of works in Jammu division out of the total 6623 works in the UT stand allotted; and that by December end, 91% of the functional household tap connections shall be made functional. It was also highlighted that the pace of the providing of household tap connections have increased from the average rate of 3200 per month previously to 37400 per month during the current year with 41000 tap connections provided in the month of October this year.

It was also apprised that at the current pace of work, J&K was expected to enter into the above 75%- High Achiever Category (4 star) by November end. On the district front, the it was informed that 09 districts have entered the 4 star category (more than 75%), 07 districts have entered the 3 star category (more than 50%) in this current year with 02 district- Srinagar and Ganderbal having achieved the 100% target already.

Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Jeevan Mission apprised that J&K stands at the top among UTs and 3rd overall in the country with respect to Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance with 1.7 lakh test conducted through a network of 98 water testing labs and 32000 women having being trained for use of Field Test Kits for water quality testing so far.

He also stated that a total of Rs. 2100 crores stand spent on Jal Jeevan Mission in the current financial year with transparency, accountability being fostered through disclosure of real-time status of physical and financial progress available on the JJM-IMIS portal.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high level meeting of senior functionaries of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to review preparations for ‘Fifth Phase of Back to Village Programme (B2V5)’ which is J&K Government’s flagship public outreach programme and serves as a robust tool for participation of people in Governance.

The meeting was attended by DGP, Administrative Secretaries of Home, Jal Shakti, PWD (R&B), Finance, Education, General Administration Department, Rural Development Department, Information Technology Department, Revenue Department and other senior functionaries, besides Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir provinces, ADGP Kashmir, IG Jammu, DCs and SSPs and District Officers thorough video conference.

Chief Secretary said that the previous editions of B2V have helped in improving service delivery, bridging infrastructure gaps and ensuring last mile delivery. They have also helped in identification of beneficiaries (especially youth and women) for availing skill development and self-employment schemes.