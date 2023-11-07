Admn steps up surveillance against illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 6: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma today chaired a Multi Departmental District Level Task Force Committee meeting to address the issue of illegal mining activities in the district. During the meeting a series of instructions were issued to district and tehsil level officers for effective check on the unlawful mining.

Earlier, District Mining Officer M Sayeed presented a comprehensive overview of the targets, achievements, and challenges faced with regard to the enforcement of mining laws. Following a thorough discussion on e-challans, e-market places, mining pits, mineral based units, and transportation, it was emphasized that the government’s notified rates for minor minerals must be strictly implemented.

To strengthen enforcement mechanism, the establishment of special check posts and the strengthening of existing checkpoints including police nakkas and forest check points were deemed necessary.

To tackle illegal mining activities, strict instructions were given to the police to lodge FIRs against individuals involved, particularly those operating during night hours. Furthermore, actions were taken to cancel the vehicle registrations of those found engaged in illegal mining.

To bolster surveillance and monitoring, all lease holders and mineral-based units were directed to install CCTV cameras in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kusum Chib, XEn Flood Control Samba, and all tehsildars of district Samba, as well as representatives from the Forest Department and mining guards of Samba.