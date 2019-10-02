Modi Govt takes full responsibility to safeguard interests of Kashmiris: Madhav

JAMMU: Reaching out to the people of Kashmir with the message “every Kashmiri is ours”, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday assured them that the Modi government has taken up the responsibility to safeguard their interests on land and culture.

He termed Article 370 “anti-people and biggest hurdle” in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, trashing the allegation the provision was revoked to own the land but not the people. He said only 200-250 people are in preventive detention and that this was temporary. (AGENCIES)