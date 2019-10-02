India shows remarkable resilience amid global slowdown: WEF Prez

NEW DELHI: India, a young economy with lot of potential, has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience amid global slowdown, a top official of World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Wednesday.

Besides, the country can play a crucial role in the development of South Asia and sustainability of global economic growth, WEF President Borge Brende told reporters here.

The WEF, which organises the India Economic Summit in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

“India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. The country is also a young economy with lot of potential and has shown lot of strength and resilience amid an economic slowdown globally,” Brende said. (AGENCIES)