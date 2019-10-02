In quiet visit to Saudi Arabia, NSA Doval apprises Crown Prince of Kashmir situation

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid a two-day quiet visit to Saudi Arabia during which he apprised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the state’s special status was withdrawn, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Saudi side conveyed to Doval that it is aware of New Delhi’s long-held position on Kashmir and emphasised on the need for de-escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, they said.

The NSA arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)