Gandhi would have launched Delhi-Srinagar yatra on Art 370 move: Singh

INDORE: Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive today, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar over the Centre’s move on Article 370, said Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday as he attacked the Government for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had “finished” former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s doctrine on resolving the J&K issue which was based on the principles of “Kashmiriyat” (legacy of Kashmir), “jamhooriyat” (democracy) and “insaniyat” (humanism).

“If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he said. (AGENCIES)