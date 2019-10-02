Single-use plastics won’t be allowed inside monuments, within 100 metres of them

NEW DELHI: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced that single-use plastic will not be allowed on the premises of historical monuments and within 100 metres of them.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to shun single-use plastics.

“Single-use plastics will not be allowed inside monuments and within 100 metres of them,” the Tourism Minister said while addressing the media at the launch of tourism fair ‘Paryatan Parv’ here. (AGENCIES)