“Misogynistic Man” | Smriti Irani Over Rahul Gandhi’S ‘Flying Kiss’ To Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 9: Bharatiya Janata Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused “misogynistic man” Rahul Gandhi of “misbehaviour” on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

“I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country…” Irani said in Lok Sabha referring to Rahul Gandhi.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development said this after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concluded his remarks on the ongoing no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lower House of Parliament.

Later speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Irani said: “Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today.”

“When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man’s misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?” Irani asked.

“This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House…It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him,” the Union Minister said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad too condemned the Congress leader. “He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful…”

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said a group of women MPs have filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi’s unparliamentary behaviour.

“This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of the Parliament of India…What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded,” she added.

“This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House…It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker as the no-confidence debate resumed today, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation. Gandhi alleged they had “murdered India in Manipur” and were “traitors not patriots”.

The Wayanad MP also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Referring to BJP which is in power both at the Centre and in Manipur, he said, “you killed Bharat Mata in Manipur”.

Irani who spoke just after Gandhi said, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt.”

“You are not India because you define corruption and dynastic politics. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India,” the BJP leader said. (AGENCIES)