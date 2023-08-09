WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing And Landscape Mode For Video Calls

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: WhatsApp users can share screens while making video calls and experience a more immersive landscape mode, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on Tuesday.

The Meta-owned messaging service has introduced the long-requested feature, which will let users broadcast a live view of their screen during video calls. For viewing ease, WhatsApp videos will also support a landscape mode.

To access the feature, users can click the ‘Share’ icon and choose whether to share a particular application or their entire screen.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” said Meta’s press release.