Army had to be taken for hoisting tricolor at Lal Chowk, now Shobha Yatra is taken out: Shah

‘Nobody has courage to throw even small stone in Kashmir’

*Country needs strong PM who can give befitting reply to Pak

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed to the extent that ‘Shobha Yatra’ of Lord Krishna is now taken out at Lal Chowk (in heart of the Srinagar City) where earlier Army had to be taken for hoisting the tricolor.

Addressing two mammoth election rallies at Prayagraj and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, he targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported remarks that streams of blood will flow if Article 370 is scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Army had to be taken along for hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar earlier. Now, the ‘Shoba Yatra’ of Lord Krishna is taken out,” Shah said.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say that streams of blood will flow if Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir is scrapped.

“Leave aside the streams of blood, nobody has the courage to even throw a small stone because this is Narendra Modi Government who has worked towards freeing the country from terrorism,” the Home Minister said.

Recalling that during Congress-led UPA Government at the Centre there used to be bomb blasts virtually every day, Shah said the `Aliya, Maliya, Jamaliya would infiltrate and explode bombs but when the Modi Government came within 10 days of Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, India retaliated with surgical and air strikes and terrorists were eliminated in Pakistan.

Asserting that India needs a strong Prime Minister who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan, he reiterated that Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) belongs to India and they will take it back.

Accusing the Congress of “preserving” Article 370 of the Constitution for 70 years, Shah hit out at the president of the party, Mallikarjun Kharge for saying people in other States have nothing to do with Kashmir.

“Kharge hasn’t been able to understand this country. Every child of Allahabad is ready to give their lives for Kashmir. Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mani Shankar Aiyar say give respect to Pakistan because it has the atom bomb. Rahul baba, today, from the sacred land of Prayagraj I will say that PoJK is ours, will remain ours and we will take it back,” the Home Minister said.

He pointed out that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, which had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “The Congress, SP and the INDI Alliance threaten us, saying give respect to Pakistan, do not ask for PoJK because they have the atom bomb. Rahul baba, if you want to feel scared, feel scared of the atom bomb, but PoJK belongs to India and we will take it back.”

Claiming that leaders of the INDIA bloc have said Article 370 will be brought back if the alliance of opposition parties forms the Government, he said, “Should Article 370 be brought back? They want to bring back triple talaq, should it be brought back? They want to give reservation to Muslims, should it be given? They want to scrap the CAA, should it be scrapped? They also want to destroy nuclear weapons. This INDI Alliance cannot take the country forward.”

“Rahul baba, this country is not a grocery shop. We need a strong Prime Minister who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Who is that Prime Minister who has a 56-inch chest? The writing on the wall is that on June 4, Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time,” the Home Minister said.

PTI adds: Claiming that opposition leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as they were afraid of losing their vote bank, Shah said those in the BJP do not fear anyone.

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party kept the Ram temple (matter) pending for 70 years. The SP Government opened fire on Kar Sevaks. You made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the second time, he won the court case, performed the ‘bhoomipujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony) and also the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) of the temple,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also accused the Congress of spreading the lie that if Modi comes to power for a third time, he will abolish reservation.

“Narendra Modi has the majority for the last 10 years and he did not use it to abolish reservation. The Congress, SP and BSP are spreading lies. As long as the BJP has even one MP, no one can touch reservation,” he said.