LG interacts with members of Apex Committee on Agriculture Development

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of Apex Committee for Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied sectors in the UT of J&K. The committee is headed by Dr. Mangala Rai, former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The Lt Governor discussed with the members about area specific interventions and projects under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The Apex Committee Members lauded the committed efforts of the UT Administration for the effective on-ground implementation of HADP in Jammu Kashmir. The members of the apex committee also interacted with Khuram Mir, Horticultural Entrepreneur from Shopian who briefed them about his endeavours and the private investment he brought in horticulture sector of the district.

Dr Mangala Rai; Dr Ashok Dalwai, CEO NRAA; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Dr PK Joshi, Secretary NAAS; Dr HS Gupta, former Director IARI; Dr BN Tripathi, VC SKUAST Jammu; Dr Nazir Ahmed Ganai, VC SKUAST Kashmir and Dr JP Sharma, former VC SKUAST Jammu were present.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Yasha Mudgal, Mission Director HADP were also present during the meeting at Raj Bhawan.