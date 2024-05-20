BJP, BJYM protest against ex-Sarpanch’s murder, accuse admn of ignoring security concerns

Militant attacks evoke widespread condemnation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: The twin terrorist attacks in Kashmir has evoked widespread condemnation with BJP and its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) holding protests in Shopian and Anantnag towns of South Kashmir and Jammu respectively against the killing of ex Sarpanch and party leader in Shopian by terrorists yesterday and attack on tourist couple in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district.

The BJP today held a protest against the murder of party worker and former Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Shopian and attack on tourist couple in Pahalgam and accused the Jammu and Kashmir civil administration of ignoring its requests for security to some key functionaries facing terror threats.

BJP workers gathered outside the ‘Mini Secretariat’ in Shopian and raised slogans against the district administration for not providing safe accommodation to vulnerable party leaders and workers. Click here to watch video

Sheikh was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan were injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts late on Saturday.

One of the protesters said, “We have been requesting the Deputy Commissioner for a year to provide safe accommodation to our leaders and workers but he has been delaying. Now we have lost one worker.”

Altaf Thakur, a party spokesperson, said there was a lapse on part of the district administration at some level.

“Terrorism will not be allowed to raise its ugly head in Kashmir again but there has been a lapse on the administration’s part as well. The responsibility for Aijaz’s martyrdom lies with the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

“Sometime ago, we had written to the Deputy Commissioner that Aijaz was getting threat calls but he ignored it,” Thakur added.

Meanwhile, neighbours and relatives visited Sheikh’s family at Hirpora in Shopian and offered their condolences.

Sheikh is survived by his mother, his widow Shabnam Kausar and their three children, including a two-month-old daughter.

Kausar said Sheikh worked for the area’s development and made people aware of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“I want to ask him (the assailant) what my husband had done to him? Did he take his property that he murdered him? He made my three children orphans and me destitute. May Allah do the same to his (family),” she said.

Kausar said the assailant knocked on the door of their home late on Saturday and asked for her husband.

“I was preparing the feeder for my infant daughter when he came to the door. The moment my husband confirmed that he was Aijaz, the assailant fired seven to eight shots before fleeing,” she added.

Another protest was held at Kachi Chhawni Chowk here by BJYM activists led by its president , Arun Prabhat Singh. The irate BJYM activists raising slogans against terrorism and Pakistan also accused the administration of its failure in providing security to party workers in Kashmir who were constantly receiving threats from terrorists. The protestors torched effigy of Pak Prime Minister and also torched the Pak Flag.

The protestors shouting slogans held Pakistan responsible for the attacks and asked it to refrain from such inhuman acts. They said that Pakistan has brought shame to entire humanity with such vicious acts.

Addressing protestors BJYM president, Arun Prabhat Singh said Sheikh Aijaz’s sacrifice will not go waste. He accused Pakistan of being hell bent in murdering the Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat but warned that BJP will not let it succeed in its vicious designs.

Besides, the BJYM activists, the local residents of the area also participated in the protest and demanded that there is a need for strong and decisive against the terrorist activities originating from Pakistan.

Carrying placards and banners the protestors raised slogans terrorism down -down.

Another protest was held by BJP in Anantnag town of South Kashmir under the leadership of district president, Wajahat Hussain. BJP leaders including party National Executive Member Rafiq Ahmed Wani, vice president, Sofi Yousf and other leaders also participated in the protest march which was taken out through streets of Anantnag town. The protestors said BJP stands firm, united against terrorism and party will not allow the vicious designs of terrorists and Pakistan to succeed.

Meanwhile, various political parties and other organisations have strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. National Conference (NC) leader, Omar Abdullah condemned the twin terror attacks in Shopian and Anantnag districts that left a BJP worker killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan injured.

“Very sorry to hear about the twin militant attacks in South Kashmir against tourists and a political worker of the BJP,. I unequivocally condemn these deadly attacks. My condolences to the family of Aijaz Ahmed. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. I also pray that Tabrez and Farah, from Jaipur in Rajasthan, make a complete recovery,” Abdullah posted on X.

All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) while strongly condemning the killing of the ex Sarpanch in Shopian and attack on tourist couple in Pahalgam, has demanded NIA probe into the targeted killing of former Sarpanch.

The AJKPC paid homage to the former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmed at a condolence meeting here today led by its president Anil Sharma. It urged Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to take the cognisance of the killing of the former Sarpanch and ensure the culprits of this gruesome crime don’t go scot free and are neutralised at the earliest. He accused the police authorities of failing in providing adequate security to the PRI members.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary In-charge Jharkhand and West Bengal, G A Mir has strongly condemned the twin terrorist attacks in Kashmir. “In a statement issued here today, Mir said” I was shocked, pained and disappointed to learn about the ghastly and shameful militant attacks on innocent people, which has cost another precious life while leaving tourist couple injured.

He expressed his deepest sympathy with the family of slain ex Sarpanch and wishing speedy recovery of the injured.

Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (KPS) Jammu has also condemned the dastardly killing of former BJP Sarpanch by terrorists in Shopian and attack on tourist couple in Pahalgam. The Sabha expressed its condolences to the bereaved family. The Sabha president, K K Khosa and its Executive said the terrorists and their handlers across the border are hell bent in disturbing the peaceful situation in Kashmir during the elections.

Shiv Sena Bal Thakeray Jammu and Kashmir Unit has also expressed deep concern and anger over the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and Shopian yesterday and warned the terrorist organisations to refrain from nefarious and cowardly acts.

Party president J&K, Manish Sahni strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourist couple in Pahalgam and killing of Sarpanch in Shopian before the start of holy Amarnath yatra and warned that such acts will not be tolerated.

Rajesh Gupta, general secretary Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has strongly condemned the targeted killing in Kashmir where a former Sarpanch was killed and two tourists were injured. He said Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in Kashmir to create fear psychosis among the people especially minorities.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) while strongly condemning the terrorist attacks in Kashmir demanded that both the attacks should be investigated on the fast track basis and culprits brought to book. The organisation also expressed its deepest sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for speedy recovery of injured tourists.

Gaurav Gupta former general secretary, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu has expressed his deep anguish and strong condemnation on the killing of Sarpanch in Shopian by terrorists. He stressed on eliminating terrorist activities emanating from across the border.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Valley and demanded that stringent measures be taken to flush out all the remaining terrorists from the soil of Kashmir. KPC chief, Kundan Kashmiri also demanded that in view of increasing attacks the Government must ensure foolproof security to minorities in Valley including PM package employees.

JDU general secretary, Vivek Bali has also expressed his profound shock and grief over the recent terror attacks in Shopian and Anantnag districts. He demanded stringent measures be taken to ensure the safety and security of all the people in Kashmir Valley.

Daleep Pandita independent candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and demanded stern action against them.