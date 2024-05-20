Despite involved in Crime Branch case for fraud, man appointed as JE in PW(R&B)

Question mark on CID verification process

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: It may sound incredible, but it is true that an alleged fraudster involved in case FIR under various sections of IPC and arrested by the Crime Branch, has been appointed as Junior Engineer in Public Works (R&B) Department after being issued a satisfactory verification report of Character & Antecedents by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Jammu and Kashmir, thus raising a question mark on the verification process.

Excelsior investigations reveal that one Hakim Muzamil, son of Late Hakim Habibullah, resident of Baghwanpora, Lal Bazar, Srinagar, who was recently selected as candidate for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in PW(R&B) Department and issued a satisfactory CID verification report, was facing criminal cases and had been arrested by the Crime Branch Kashmir.

The final selection list of candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Public Works (R&B) Department UT Cadre, advertised under Item number 201, vide notification number 06 of 2022, dated 11-11-2022, was issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department on May 3, 2024 after satisfactory verification report of Character & Antecedents was received from the CID J&K.

Accused Hakim Muzamil, who was declared selected under Physically Challenged Category (HCH) by the J&K Service Selection Board, has been issued CID verification report of Character & Antecedents vide form number 99117.

In August 2022, the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir had arrested Hakim Muzamil, former J&K Housing Board official for fraud. A case FIR number 67/2022, under section 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir, was registered against him.

The case was registered upon receipt of written complaint by Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was stated that the accused Hakim Muzamil was disengaged from J&K Housing Board as State Level Technical Expert (SLTE) after a fraud was detected. Despite being disengaged, he was misrepresenting himself as SLT Expert of J&K Housing Board and misusing official seal.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted an enquiry into the matter and during probe, the allegations leveled against him had got prima facie established and accordingly case FIR number 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir was registered.

Even as the Government order number 131-PW(R&B) of 2024, dated 03-05-2024 regarding appointment of Hakim Muzamil among 32 JEs, makes it clear that the appointee(s) shall furnish an undertaking in the shape of an affidavit to the effect that the appointee have no criminal record and is not facing any criminal proceedings in any court of law, the issuance of satisfactory CID verification report of Character & Antecedents raises a serious question mark on the verification process.

Further, sources also raised doubts over genuineness of the HCH category certificate used by the accused.