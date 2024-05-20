Pak occupied Jammu Kashmir is ours: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

DINANAGAR PUNJAB, May 19: Referring to the unanimous Parliament Resolution of 1994 and growing anger of the persecuted people across the Line of Control against Pakistan atrocities, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said PoJK is ours and belongs to us.

“PoK is an integral part of India”, Rana said while addressing booth meetings under day-long Booth Sampark Abhiyan in Doaba in Dinanagar Assembly constituency seeking vote and support for the party candidate for Gurdaspur Parliamentary Constituency Dinesh Singh Babbu alongwith DDC Vice Chairman Jammu Suraj Singh.

He said that the Indian nation has unwavering commitment to realize the unanimous Parliament resolution on PoJK, an integral and inseparable part of the country. He castigated Pakistan and her notorious ISI for inflicting miseries to the people of slave PoK and using the soil for terror camps to engage with India and the people on this side.

Rana said that PoJK has always been a part of the erstwhile Dogra State of Jammu and Kashmir, which acceded to India in 1947. But for the treachery of Pakistan the people of PoJK would not have suffered humiliation for over seven decades at the hands of the rogue nation. Pakistan has now touched the lowest depths of human values and subjected the people to the worst type of human rights violations, he added.

He said the BJP’s vision for a strong, prosperous, and inclusive Bharat resonates deeply with the aspirations of millions of Indians across the country. From vibrant global reputation, robust economic reforms to decisive actions on national security, the BJP’s agenda reflects its unflinching commitment to serve every segment of Indian society. While the past decade has been India’s tryst with development and economic resurgence, the next term under Prime Minister Modi will witness the nation growing as a world leader, he added.

Rana said that those finding political investment in disturbed conditions in Punjab and J&K stand isolated on the face of determination of people and coordinated efforts of the security forces in foiling the terror machinations. These elements are now desperately trying to garner sustenance from Pakistan masters, in terms of open political support being extended by some discarded politicians, to impact the mega democratic process in the world’s largest democracy. All these machinations are going to prove counterproductive as the politically matured people see through the game plan of the enemies of nation, he said, hoping the electors will give a befitting reply to them by mandating the BJP led NDA to over four hundred seats. The third term in office under Modi will prove transformative for the country in a big way, he added.