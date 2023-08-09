BSF Chief Visits Border Outposts In Jammu’s Akhnoor Sector

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: BSF Director-General Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday visited various border outposts in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector and exhorted the troops to maintain effective domination to successfully meet the challenges from across the frontier.

Agrawal was accompanied by the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Special Director General (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry and Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora. He reviewed the border domination and security situation along the International Border, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said.

Agrawal reached Jammu on a three-day tour on Monday. He visited the International Border in Samba district on Tuesday and was briefed about the alertness of the troops in thwarting drone and smuggling activities from Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

Before visiting the frontier, the BSF chief was given a detailed presentation that covered all the critical aspects of security and domination on the International Border and the Line of Control at the Jammu Frontier headquarters by Boora.

During his visit to Akhnoor, Agrawal was briefed on the ground by sector and battalion commanders.

He was also apprised about border management aspects of BSF battalions deployed in the area and the ongoing civic action programmes, including medical camps, for the benefit of the locals.

Agrawal visited various border outposts and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations, the spokesperson said.

He also applauded the jawans’ professional acumen in relentlessly safeguarding the borders in stringent conditions.

”He exhorted the troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to thwart continuous challenges from across the border,” the spokesperson said. (Agencies)