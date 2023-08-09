LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements For ‘Tiranga Yatra’ In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of Civil Administration, Police and Security forces to review preparedness of Tiranga Yatra celebration.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; M.K Sinha, ADGP Hqrs; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of Security Forces, Police and UT Administration.

The Lt Governor said that we all should take special pride in saluting our beloved tricolor and celebrating this occasion. It is also an opportunity to recall the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who secured us our freedom, he added.

The Lt Governor further observed that the citizens from all walks of life should come together to participate in a walkathon from KICC to Botanical Garden on 13th August to pay homage to the freedom fighters and all brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Lt Governor also discussed preparations to celebrate ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ festivity.