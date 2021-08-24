Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Sopore

Baramulla, Aug 24: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said said that acting on a tip off, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Pethseer in Sopore in Baramulla district Monday night.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched. However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there opened fire in the wee hours. The security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Official sources said one militant has been killed so far in the encounter and the operation was still going on when the reports last came in. The body of the militant has not been recovered due to continued firing, they added.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the nearby areas to prevent any law and order problem. (Agencies)