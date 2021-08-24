Sopore Encounter: Train services suspended b/w Budgam, Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 24: Train service between Budgam in central and Baramulla in north Kashmir was on Tuesday suspended as a precautionary measure in view of an encounter between militants and security forces in the apple township of Sopore.

However, trains were plying normally between Budgam and Banihal in Jammu region.

Official sources said that the train service on Budgam-Baramulla track was on Tuesday morning suspended as a precautionary measure. “Trains were not allowed to ply on the route to safeguard the lives of passengers and Railway property,” they said.

They said the service on the track will be restored after getting green signal from police and civil administration. “Passengers who want to travel to any destination in south Kashmir can do so as the trains are plying normally on Budgam-Banihal route,” they added.

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces at Pethseer, Sopore in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The train service between Budgam and Banihal resumed partially on July 1 this year after remaining suspended for about two months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The service was resumed on Budgam-Baramulla track on July 14 following significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K.

Train service on 137-km-long Banihal-Baramulla route, comprising of 17 stations, was suspended on May 10 to curtail the spread of unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The railway service on Baramulla-Banihal track was resumed on February 22 this year after remaining suspended for over 11 months due to this pandemic.

The railway authorities had ordered suspension of train services between Banihal and Baramulla in Kashmir division with immediate effect in March last year in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory. The service was initially suspended till March 31. But, the duration of suspension was extended several times due to no dwindling of COVID-19 cases. (Agencies)