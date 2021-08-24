LG’s message to secessionists

Sending the message very clear that enough was enough regarding secessionistactivities in Jammu and Kashmir , Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterating the stand of the Government about not tolerating any such activities by anyone who came in the way of peace , development and progress of the UT. There has undoubtedly been never a clear stand as now in respect of drawing a ”fine line” beyond which invoking of required suitable action as provided for under the law would be taken against people indulging in separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir or in any of its parts. More than three decades of a particular scenario orchestrated from across the border has progressively changed its ”variant” from grains of some sympathy from the public for such exponents of separatism and their programmes to steadily get aligned with mainstream democratic process . It has amply dawned on the gullible people that such leaders were proved to be benefitting themselves only and in fact heaping harm , poverty, loss of business , denial of progress and development on them and above all snatching the right to live in peaceful conditions without any sort of fear . Such thinking resulted in gradual but total rejection of those activities, programmes and agenda which would only be benefitting such leaders and the enemies of the UT while the people were in the process kept away from reaping the benefits of peace and progress.

It was high time, clear and straight message was sent to such merchants of bandhs, hartals, closure of educational institutions, intermittently suspending of trade and commerce , promoting hatred , spewing canards and ill will against the Government (s) and other activities that impeded progress and development which as per their scheme of things would push Jammu and Kashmir into mess and confusion , a fertile ground thus created for the vicious cycle of such activities to keep on operating. The same obviously cannot hold water nor can it be allowed.

There has been a clout of some opinion makers and self styled experts on “Kashmir Affairs” with a narrative created at international levels that Kashmir could not be run without them which has been proved wrong on the ground and the Lt. Governor rightly asked such opinionated experts ”to come out of such narrative now and accept what people want”. It is not that people are not now fed up with the spate of violence , it is not that people want any more of closures andbandhs, it is not that students do not want to shine and compete in examinations, it is again not that trade and commerce, tourism and allied activities do not want to progress and it is not that people do not desperately want more and more of development and employment opportunities hence distancing themselves from raking up issues which are antidotes to their aspirations . It is , therefore, in this context that the Lieutenant Governor has made it clear that none should dare to cross the “fine line” which may be taken as a caution . Let peace, tranquillity, democratic process and rule of law triumph on consistent basis in Jammu and Kashmir.