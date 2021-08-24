Why target train mobility and trouble passengers?

At least, on the eve of the auspicious Shravan Shukla Purnima and Raksha Bandhan , passengers in thousands should have not been subjected to such a trouble to get stranded at Jammu, Udhampur, Katra, Kathua, Samba and other places as scores of trains had to be cancelled due to blocking of railway tracks by hundreds of protesting “farmers” in Punjab. Likewise, people coming from Delhi and other parts of Punjab to these places to celebrate the auspicious festivals were stranded . Reports about the same position repeating on August 22 also speaks about the ill advised move by the protesting farmers which only puts the general public to lot of hardships besides missing important events to attend and wastage of money and time .

In this sultry and humid weather conditions sitting in vain at Railway stations with avoidable risk of exposure to get COVID infection, innocent passengers should not be subjected to such a type of treatment which we can call harassment and meting out to them lot of troubles. Like this, these farmers are bound to lose public sympathy for whatever cause or demands of theirs. And, without public support, no protest or stir could succeed in any manner whatsoever. The Government is duty bound to get the railway tracks cleared from any type of humps and blockades.