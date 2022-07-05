Mentally-challenged man detained near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, July 5: A mentally-challenged person was on Tuesday detained after he was moving in a suspicious manner in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He has been identified as Shiv Kumar (30), a resident of Nepal, they said.

He was detained by the Army in Digwar sector after he was found moving in a suspicious manner, the officials said.

They said Kumar was taken to a hospital where doctors conducted his physical examination and found him mentally challenged.

The Army later handed over him to police, the officials said. (Agencies)