Mehta, Sarmad take stock of public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today took stock of people’s grievances during a day-long public grievance camp held at Banquet Hall here.

During the programme, a large number of deputations and individuals from across Kashmir districts including, Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Gurez, Bandipora, Kangan, among other areas met the Administrative Secretaries and highlighted their issues.

Speaking to several delegations during the camp, Mehta said that youth should focus on education and work hard for securing their future. He said Government was aiming to create a transparent mechanism for recruitments across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General, Budgets, Muhammad Yaqoob Ittoo, Additional Commissioner, Sales Tax, DFO Urban, among other senior officers were present on the occasion.

A delegation of NYCs of all the districts apprised the Administrative Secretaries to look into their cases and provide them some relief. They demanded continuation of their services into academic institutions.

A delegation of constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police urged the Administrative Secretaries to look into their long-pending demand of their stagnation. A delegation of unemployed Junior Engineers demanded issuance of notifications for various posts in several departments of Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation from Budgam demanded construction of boundary walls, drainage and fencing in the Karewa land.

A delegation of Accounts Assistants of Finance Department demanded conduct of examinations by PSC as early as possible.

A delegation from Kursu, Raj Bagh demanded macdamization of road and earth filling and fencing of their graveyards.

A delegation of aspiring candidates demanded declaration of result by Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

A delegation of Cheriwan, Ganderbal demanded up-gradation of their High School into Higher Secondary.

A delegation of J&K Contractors Coordination Committee apprised Mehta about their issues—urging Government to clear the liabilities, pending from last couple of years. They also demanded restoration of broadband services in their respective divisions, saying that this would expedite the process of tax-paying and carrying out the formalities.

Mehta said that Government was also taking several initiatives for bringing positive changes in all the sectors at Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Government was aiming to ensure 100 per cent implementation of all beneficiary-oriented schemes.

Meanwhile a delegation of contractors apprised Mehta about their developmental works in the department and urged all the pending amounts may be released on priority. They said that they had worked promptly to revive the dysfunctional toilets across several schools in Kashmir division.

During the camp several service matter cases were also taken up. The deputations sought an early redress from the Government.

The Administrative Secretaries assured the deputations and individuals that all their issues would be looked into for redress.