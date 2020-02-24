People’s grievances being followed effectively, redressed promptly: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: The people’s grievances, raised during weekly public hearings, are being followed in an effective manner and subsequently redressed promptly to provide relief to the people.

This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan during his weekly public outreach programme at Convention Center Canal Road here today.

About 170 people hailing from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, comprising 8 deputations and 54 individuals met the Advisor Khan and apprised him of their demands and grievances regarding development and civic issues, health, education, housing etc seeking his intervention in redressal of the same.

A deputation of contractors from South Kashmir Awantipora sought Advisor’s intervention in release of their pending bills for several works done by them in the area.

Another deputation from Gujjar Basti Jhalwal, Jammu district requested construction of a road in Tehri area.

Similarly, a deputation from Mendhar Balakot of Poonch district demanded posting of bankers in their areas.

A deputation requested for deployment of a Warden at Gujjar and Bakerwal girls Hostel at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu while deputation of Gujjar Desh Tehreek-e-Insaaf demanded security for Sarpacnhs of Anantnag district.

A deputation from Panchayat Allal, Rajouri demanded construction of lanes in their area.

A deputation of landscaping and gardening professionals demanded creation of posts in Gardens Department for their adjustment.

A deputation of retired employees of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Limited demanded retirement benefits in their favour.

Another deputation of NIS community requested the Advisor for continuation of their services and release of their pending salaries.

Other issued raised during the public hearing pertained to PHE, Education , Power, Health, Industries, Housing, Roads, drains, Rehbar-e-Khel, Social Welfare, Hajj and Auqaf, PMAY, ICDS, old age pension etc.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan gave patient hearing to the visiting individuals and deputations and assured them that all their issues would be taken at the appropriate forum for early redressal.