Navin convenes public grievances redressal camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Principal Secretary, Education and Technical Education Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, listened to people’s grievances in a public grievances redressal camp held here today.

Various deputations and individuals from across the Jammu region attended the camp and highlighted the issues concerning welfare and development of their respective areas.

A deputation from the Gram Welfare and Development Society Dablehar, R S Pura demanded sanctioning of a Degree College for Dablehar for which about 48 kanal of land is available in the area.

A large number of individuals also met the Principal Secretary and raised their demands including construction of nullah at Narayana Mohalla Vijaypur, compensation for lands acquired by Irrigation department, sanctioning of Fair Price Shop at Raika Ramgarh and clearance of pending dues for GP Fund cases.

Principal Secretary assured the deputations that their genuine demands would be fulfilled in a phased manner. He also gave on the spot directions to the concerned authorities for an early redressal of the people grievances projected during the camp.