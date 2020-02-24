Prof Satnam Kour, Principal, IMFA, inaugurating photography workshop in the institute.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Prof Satnam Kour, Principal, IMFA, inaugurating photography workshop in the institute.
Prof Satnam Kour, Principal, IMFA, inaugurating photography workshop in the institute.

Prof Satnam Kour, Principal, IMFA, inaugurating photography workshop in the institute.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR