Dogra Degree College organizes seminar on ‘Mahatma Gandhi & his Philosophy’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Dogra Degree College organized a seminar on the topic ‘Mahatma Gandhi and his Philosophy’ and Dr Seema Rohmetra, Coordinator Gandhi Peace Foundation, Jammu Chapter, was the keynote speaker.

Dr Seema Rohmetra discussed in detail about different aspects of Gandhian Philosophy. In a comprehensive manner, she presented the idea of non-violence, global-brotherhood and Swachta. She also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas in the context of contemporary Economics, Politics, Education and Society.

On the occasion, students presented their papers and made power point presentations wherein relevance of Gandhian Philosophy was deliberated upon. Paper presentations were made by Rupally Rajput (BA 2nd Semester), Vanshika (BA 2nd Semester), Shazia Akhter (BA 6th Semester), Shubam Gandhi (BA 4th Semester), Sana (BA 4th Semester), Madhvi Chib (B Com 2nd Semester), Divya Charak (B Com 4th Semester), Kawalpreet Singh (B Com 2nd Semester), Akshita Magotra (B Com 2nd Semester), David Dogra (B Com 4th Semester), Vinayak (BBA 6th Semester) and Konika (B Com 6th Semester).

The welcome address was presented by Aditi Khajuria, Lecturer, Dogra Degree College. In her address she explained in detail about the goal of organizing such an event of high importance which helps in imbibing the positive trait amongst youngsters. The stage was conducted by Chehak and Amrit of B A 2nd semester.

Certificates were also distributed among all the participants. Th Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman, Dogra Educational Trust and Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust, appreciated Principal, staff and students of Dogra Degree College for taking the initiative of organizing a seminar on such a relevant topic. In the end, the vote of thanks was moved by Priyanka Sharma, Lecturer in English, Dogra Degree College. The seminar finally concluded with singing of National Anthem.