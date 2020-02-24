Formulate action plan for upgrading trauma care across J&K: Dulloo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, today stressed on formulating an action plan for upgrading and strengthening of trauma care across J&K.

He was speaking in a meeting held to discuss possibilities of taking trauma care facilities in J&K to higher level. The meeting was convened as a follow-up to the one earlier conducted by Lt. Governor GC Murmu.

Mission Director, NHM, Bhupinder Kumar, Principal GMC, Jammu, Dr. Sunanda Raina, Director Health, Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma and other officers from Health & Medical Education were present in the meeting.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Samir Mattoo, Principals of 5 new Medical Colleges and other officers of Health Department participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

FC Health stressed on creating level 1 trauma care centre in J&K with all the requisite facilities and faculties. He directed the concerned to look for provisions for upgrading the trauma care facilities in two Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu to level 1 from the existing level 2. He further urged the Principals of new medical colleges to do whatever takes them to upgrade their colleges to level 2 trauma care centres.

He exhorted upon the Director Health Services of both the provinces to upgrade the ICU facilities in all the 11 identified DNB hospitals to level 3 trauma centres. He asked them to start 8 bedded ICUs in all these hospitals till December this year maintaining that it will greatly help in reducing the fatalities caused by trauma.

He further directed for strengthening all the hospitals in terms of trauma care along the National Highways and maintained that funds should never be a stumbling block in advancing such facilities. He asked to look for technical gaps and manpower assessment in these hospitals so that they are addressed forthwith.

Dulloo asked the officers to make all the 9 Simulation and Skill Labs in Medical Colleges and hospitals functional before October this year. He directed them to make a calendar in advance for utilizing them instantly once they are made functional. He advised to identify the medical and paramedical staff along with the team of first responders who would be trained there during the calendar year 2020. He asked them to use the services of trainers optimally by asking the services from other colleges, if such professionals are unavailable anywhere.