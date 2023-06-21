Mehbooba Asks Party Men To Support Amarnath Yatra, Calls It A Golden Chance To Show ‘Kashmiriyat’

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday urged party workers to support the upcoming annual Amaranth Yatra and serve the yatris, calling the pilgrimage a “golden chance” to remind the country of Kashmiriyat.

“We had invited office bearers of the party from Anantnag district in south Kashmir and Ganderbal to direct our workers and activists to support the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“The yatris are our guests, there should not be any lack in taking care of them as it is our tradition,” Mufti told reporters here after a party meeting.

She said when attempts are being made across the country to “communalise” the Hindu-Muslim ties, the valley has remained the place that has constantly sent a message of brotherhood to the country.

“Today, this yatra is a golden chance for us to remind the whole country once again of the Kashmiriyat. I appeal to all my party workers to make this yatra successful, welcome the yatris and help them in every way,” she said.

In her interaction, the politician stressed the importance of her decision, coming at a time, when “shops of Muslims are being demolished and they are being evicted from their homes like in Uttarakhand, and lynched in the name of religion.”

The former chief minister also appealed to the government not to cause any inconvenience to the local population as they help the yatris.

“While facilitating the yatra, or while providing them facilities during their movement, there should not be any inconvenience to the locals who are the real hosts of this yatra.

“Last year, we saw that many patients could not reach hospitals, some pregnant women delivered babies on roads. So I appeal to the government that there should not be any inconvenience to the locals,” she said. (Agencies)