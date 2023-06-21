J&K | Ten-Day Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra Start From Aug 18

POONCH, Jun 21: The ten days pilgrimage to Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra this year to begin from August 18 and conclude on August 28 in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The first batch of Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra is to leave Jammu for Poonch on August 18,” an official said here on Wednesday.

He stated that formal Bhoomi Pujan for the yatra will be performed on August 17 and the yatra will conclude on August 28.

Buddha Amarnath Temple is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu region. It is located in the village Rajpura in tehsil Mandi of Poonch district, said a local.

He said that the River Pulsata flows by the temple and a mythological legend is associated with the river and it has been named after Rishi Pulsata, grandfather of Ravana.

Shivlinga of this temple is not naturally formed and made up of white stone. Buddha Amarnath shrine is older than the historical cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir. (Agencies)